DJ 3LAU Pioneers AI in Music: Releases Song with Grimes’ AI Voice, Offers Open-Source AI Model

Renowned artist Justin Blau, known as DJ 3LAU, has made a groundbreaking move in the music and technology industry by releasing a song that is a fusion of his own AI-generated music and an AI version of Grimes’ voice. This initiative aims to encourage other tech enthusiasts to use the 3LAU AI and GrimesAI models to produce their unique tracks. Far from a mere gimmick, this marks a significant shift in the music production landscape, with technology playing an instrumental role.

Open-Source Music: A New Era

3LAU has taken a step further by making his entire music library accessible as an open-source AI model. This move allows users to tap into this technology to create their own 3LAU AI-generated songs. He has employed blockchain technology to monitor users and manage the distribution, setting the limit on licenses at 333 to prevent an oversaturation of 3LAU AI music in the market.

The Controversy Surrounding AI Music

The introduction of AI in music production has sparked debates about the potential loss of artistry and legal issues. The music industry experienced a backlash against AI-generated vocals mimicking popular artists like Drake and The Weeknd. Nevertheless, artists like Grimes view this technological collaboration as a positive step forward, provided they receive a share of the royalties from the use of their AI vocals.

Human Element: Irreplaceable in Music

Despite the growing influence of AI in the music industry, 3LAU and others firmly believe that the human elements, including live performances and relatable vocals, will continue to hold their significance. The demand for human touch in music is irreplaceable, and it is this belief that fuels the artist’s optimism about the future of music, even amidst the advancing technology.

The tremendous interest in the technology was evident when all 333 licenses for 3LAU AI sold out within minutes of their launch. This swift response indicates a burgeoning interest in the intersection of AI and music, marking the beginning of a new era in the music industry.