en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

DJ 3LAU Pioneers AI in Music: Releases Song with Grimes’ AI Voice, Offers Open-Source AI Model

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
DJ 3LAU Pioneers AI in Music: Releases Song with Grimes’ AI Voice, Offers Open-Source AI Model

Renowned artist Justin Blau, known as DJ 3LAU, has made a groundbreaking move in the music and technology industry by releasing a song that is a fusion of his own AI-generated music and an AI version of Grimes’ voice. This initiative aims to encourage other tech enthusiasts to use the 3LAU AI and GrimesAI models to produce their unique tracks. Far from a mere gimmick, this marks a significant shift in the music production landscape, with technology playing an instrumental role.

Open-Source Music: A New Era

3LAU has taken a step further by making his entire music library accessible as an open-source AI model. This move allows users to tap into this technology to create their own 3LAU AI-generated songs. He has employed blockchain technology to monitor users and manage the distribution, setting the limit on licenses at 333 to prevent an oversaturation of 3LAU AI music in the market.

The Controversy Surrounding AI Music

The introduction of AI in music production has sparked debates about the potential loss of artistry and legal issues. The music industry experienced a backlash against AI-generated vocals mimicking popular artists like Drake and The Weeknd. Nevertheless, artists like Grimes view this technological collaboration as a positive step forward, provided they receive a share of the royalties from the use of their AI vocals.

Human Element: Irreplaceable in Music

Despite the growing influence of AI in the music industry, 3LAU and others firmly believe that the human elements, including live performances and relatable vocals, will continue to hold their significance. The demand for human touch in music is irreplaceable, and it is this belief that fuels the artist’s optimism about the future of music, even amidst the advancing technology.

The tremendous interest in the technology was evident when all 333 licenses for 3LAU AI sold out within minutes of their launch. This swift response indicates a burgeoning interest in the intersection of AI and music, marking the beginning of a new era in the music industry.

0
AI & ML Music Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
10 mins ago
Citizen Development: Empowering Non-Coders with Generative AI and Software Tools
In the evolving digital landscape, a new breed of ‘citizen developers’ is surfacing, empowered by generative AI and user-friendly software tools to create applications without a coding background. This shift is transforming the traditional dynamic between IT professionals, previously the sole builders, and other employees, who were merely users. Now, they can take charge, reducing
Citizen Development: Empowering Non-Coders with Generative AI and Software Tools
Marketing Leaders at CES 2024: Charting the Course for the Future of Advertising
37 mins ago
Marketing Leaders at CES 2024: Charting the Course for the Future of Advertising
Constructor Unveils AI-based Assistant Search Algorithm, Set to Transform E-Commerce
48 mins ago
Constructor Unveils AI-based Assistant Search Algorithm, Set to Transform E-Commerce
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
14 mins ago
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
AI in Risky Human Decision-Making: A Promise and a Limitation
15 mins ago
AI in Risky Human Decision-Making: A Promise and a Limitation
'AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building' Webinar: Unpacking the AI Impact on Business and Consumer Engagement
27 mins ago
'AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building' Webinar: Unpacking the AI Impact on Business and Consumer Engagement
Latest Headlines
World News
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
26 seconds
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
41 seconds
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
1 min
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
2 mins
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
2 mins
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
4 mins
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
6 mins
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
6 mins
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
7 mins
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app