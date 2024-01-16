Die Tired's New Single 'Better Off Alive' Addresses Mental Health & Suicide Prevention

Die Tired, the rock band hailing from Pennsylvania, has unveiled their latest single, 'Better Off Alive,' a powerful musical expression tackling the critical issues of mental health and suicide prevention. The song serves as a resonant cry for awareness, particularly focusing on the hardships endured by military service members, including PTSD, depression, and suicide.

Confronting the Silent Battle

The band's bassist, Jim Lee, underscored the song's intent to shed light on these often overlooked struggles, emphasizing the need to highlight community resources for those grappling with such issues. The song's poignant message is further reinforced by its accompanying music video, which meticulously captures the profound struggles faced by those in the military community.

Die Tired: A Melting Pot of Genres

Die Tired's unique alt-rock sound is cultivated from the diverse musical tastes of its members: Matthew DeAngelis on vocals and guitar, Sean Boyle on guitar, Jim Lee on bass, and Brandon Ballantyne on the drums. Their music, an intriguing blend of classic rock, heavy metal, pop punk, and alternative rock, is available on popular platforms like Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.

'Better Off Alive': A Testament to Evolution

'Better Off Alive' showcases Die Tired's growing prowess in songwriting and production. The single is characterized by its potent riffs, captivating melodic hooks, and a message that urges listeners to comprehend the value of their lives and seek help when faced with mental health struggles. Released under SODEH Records in 2023, the song is a significant addition to their expanding discography, which also includes an acoustic rendition of their top-played track, 'Play'.