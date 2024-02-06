Did Ed Sheeran Say Something Negative During Taylor Swift's Grammy Speech? Fans Debate

In the pantheon of modern pop music, the 2024 Grammy Awards will be remembered as a landmark event. It was the night when Taylor Swift, the pop titan, broke the record for Best Album wins and announced her eleventh studio album. Her album, 'Midnights,' won the coveted Album of the Year trophy, marking her fourth win in this category and setting a new standard in the music world. Swift's triumph wasn't the only highlight of the night; the event was also punctuated by wins from Miley Cyrus, Victoria Monet, Billie Eilish, and Karol G, and performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell, Travis Scott, and Burna Boy.

Swift's Triumph and the Controversial Clip

However, a brief video clip from the Grammy Awards has sparked a debate among fans. In the clip, Ed Sheeran, Swift's long-time collaborator and friend, appears to utter a word during Swift's acceptance speech that some interpreted as 'bullsh-t'—a word that seemed to coincide with Swift's album announcement. This incident has ignited a discussion among fans and commentators, with some suggesting that Sheeran might have said 'brilliant' or some other positive remark.

The Swift-Sheeran Bond

Given the duo's long-standing friendship and a history of successful collaborations with songs like 'End Game,' 'Run,' 'Everything Has Changed,' and 'The Joker and the Queen,' many believe it's unlikely that Sheeran would express negativity towards Swift. The strength of their personal and professional relationship has led many to believe that whatever Sheeran said was not meant to be harmful or derogatory.

Amid Speculation, a Consensus

Despite the speculation, there seems to be a consensus among fans and commentators. Ed Sheeran, who has publicly expressed his profound admiration and friendship for Taylor Swift, would not deliberately undermine their relationship over a fleeting moment of jealousy or misunderstanding. Furthermore, Swift, who has not yet commented on the speculation, appeared unfazed during her acceptance speech, focusing on her groundbreaking achievement and her upcoming album.