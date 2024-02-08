Dick Waterman: The Architect of the 1960s Blues Revival

Dick Waterman, a titan in the 1960s blues revival movement, has passed away at 88 due to heart failure. Hailing from Massachusetts and eventually settling in Oxford, Mississippi, Waterman played a pivotal role in resurrecting the careers of numerous forgotten Southern blues artists. Through his company, Avalon Productions, he became the first to primarily manage and book Black blues musicians, providing crucial exposure and financial opportunities to legends such as Mississippi John Hurt, Son House, and Skip James.

The Resurrection of Southern Blues

Waterman's influence reached beyond these early blues icons. He managed and promoted a newer generation of blues artists, including Buddy Guy and Otis Rush, as well as Bonnie Raitt, a young white singer-songwriter who would later win a Grammy Award. Renowned for his extensive knowledge of blues history, Waterman was not only a talent manager and promoter but also a photographer who poetically documented the lives of these musicians.

Waterman's Enduring Legacy

His efforts significantly contributed to the recognition of blues as a foundational American musical genre rather than a mere footnote, especially among folk music audiences. Waterman's dedication and passion for the genre helped preserve its rich history and ensure its continued influence on modern music.

An Era of Change

Waterman's work during the 1960s blues boom marked a turning point in the genre's history. As the civil rights movement gained momentum, Waterman's focus on Black blues artists and their stories played a vital role in challenging racial barriers in the music industry. By providing these artists with a platform and the means to share their craft, Waterman helped bring about a new era of recognition and appreciation for the blues and its roots.

In an industry often fraught with exploitation and inequality, Dick Waterman stood as a beacon of hope and change for countless blues musicians. His unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting the genre has left an indelible mark on American music, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists and music lovers alike.

As we bid farewell to Dick Waterman, we are reminded of the power of music and the unwavering spirit of those who dedicate their lives to sharing its beauty with the world. Waterman's work serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of the blues and the profound impact it has had on American culture and beyond.