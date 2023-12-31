en English
Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve 2024: A Puerto Rican Fiesta

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:26 pm EST
Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve 2024: A Puerto Rican Fiesta

As the world anticipates the arrival of a new year, one iconic event gears up to make the transition even more memorable. Known for its high-energy performances and star-studded guest list, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve 2024 promises to be a global spectacle. This year, the spotlight falls on Puerto Rico, the island recognized for its vibrant culture and musical prowess.

Bringing Puerto Rico to the Global Stage

Hosted by TV personality and former Miss Universe, Dayanara Torres, the Puerto Rican segment of the event is set to showcase the island’s unique cultural elements. Traditional Parranda music, an integral part of Puerto Rican festivities, will resonate across the globe, setting the Puerto Rican countdown apart from the rest.

A Star-Studded Line-Up

Joining Torres is the renowned Puerto Rican reggaeton artist, Ivy Queen. Riding high off a successful year, Queen is expected to perform a medley of her greatest hits. Her recent accolades include the Icon Award at the Billboard’s Latin Music Awards and the Premio Lo Nuestro Legado Musical Al Genero Urbano award, further solidifying her position as a force in the industry.

Countdown at Distrito T-Mobile

The event will unfold live in front of an audience at San Juan’s Distrito T-Mobile, the premier entertainment destination in Puerto Rico. As the clock counts down towards midnight, both Torres and Queen express their excitement and share their personal plans and aspirations for 2024. While Torres looks forward to traveling more, Ivy Queen aims to accomplish goals such as writing a book and creating an album, and potentially working on a biographical movie or series.

The broadcast aims to share Puerto Rican culture and happiness with a global audience, emphasizing a focus on the local crowd and their loved ones during the festivities. As we step into 2024, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve is sure to start the year on a high note, blending the island’s festive spirit with a global platform.

Music
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

