Diablo Cody Shares Experience Working with Madonna on Biopic

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, renowned screenwriter Diablo Cody unfurled her experiences working with none other than the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. The biopic, announced in 2020 and awaited by fans worldwide, hit a roadblock in 2023 when it was reported to be on an indefinite hold. Despite the delay, Cody's enthusiasm and reverence for the pop icon pulsate through her words.

Summer With Madonna

Diablo Cody spoke candidly of her disbelief and thrill about spending a summer with Madonna. An '80s baby herself, Cody confessed her adoration for Madonna, a superstar who, in her eyes, defined the era. The opportunity to collaborate with her personal idol was a surreal experience that she cherishes.

Biopic on Hold

Although the Madonna biopic was officially announced in 2020, its status took a downturn by January 2023 when it was reported to be on indefinite hold. Cody, however, remained tight-lipped about the specifics behind the delay or details of the script. She did express her hope for the film's eventual release, emphasizing her commitment to the project.

Cody's New Teen Comedy

Beyond the Madonna biopic, Cody also shed light on her other project, a new teen comedy titled 'Lisa Frankstein,' directed by Zelda Williams. This venture, too, draws heavily from the '80s, an era Cody holds close to her heart. The emotional ties she has with the period, she believes, have significantly influenced her writing for the movie.