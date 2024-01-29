Depeche Mode Concerts in Prague: A Unique Weekender Experience Celebrating the Band's Legacy

Music fills the air in Prague as British band Depeche Mode prepares for two concerts on February 22 and 24, as part of their Memento Mori tour. However, the concerts are just the tip of the iceberg. In addition to the electrifying performances, the band's local fan base has orchestrated a unique 'Weekender' experience, celebrating the band's enduring legacy.

Weekender: A Tribute to Depeche Mode's Legacy

The Weekender event, an echo of last year's successful edition, is an immersive spectacle of side parties and a distinctive photo shoot on Charles Bridge. This is a tribute to the band's iconic 1988 photoshoot in communist Prague, captured by renowned photographer Anton Corbijn. The festivities kick-off with a warm-up party at the Futurum Music Bar on February 23, setting the stage for a weekend of music, nostalgia, and camaraderie.

Fan-led Celebrations

On February 24, fans will gather at Kriovnick nme for a collective celebration of their shared passion. The event culminates with the unique photoshoot, allowing fans to walk in the footsteps of their musical heroes. At the helm of these celebrations is Filip Machek, a long-time fan of Depeche Mode, who offers more than just fan commitment. For over 31 years, Machek has traveled the globe, immersing himself in the band's music and culture.

Communal Experience and Expectations

The Weekender event is not merely a tribute to Depeche Mode's legacy; it is a testament to the power of community and shared experiences. The event will conclude with an after-party at Roxy, following the band's final concert, offering fans an opportunity to extend their musical journey into the night. This unique event is expected to draw both local and international fans, extending Depeche Mode's influence beyond the stage and into the very heart of Prague.