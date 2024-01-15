en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives

De La Salle University – Dasmariñas Senior High School (DLSU-D SHS) is once again aligning its educational offerings with the pulse of pop culture. In an announcement made via a Facebook post, the school revealed its newest set of electives, promising students a semester filled with fun, learning, and passion. The offerings will now include courses on Taylor Swift, SpongeBob SquarePants, and the phenomena of K-pop, set to commence in the second semester.

Embracing Pop Culture in Education

These new courses join existing ones on subjects as diverse as biking and cats, marking a continuation of the school’s trend of teaching about popular media franchises. Previously, students at DLSU-D SHS have had the opportunity to delve into the worlds of Star Wars, Harry Potter, and anime, among other topics. The move to offer such electives is not merely an attempt to appeal to student interests, but a strategic step towards making education more relevant and engaging in an increasingly digital and media-driven world.

Exploring Musical Artistry and More

The Taylor Swift elective will give students a chance to dive into the enchanting world of the American pop star, exploring her musical artistry that has captured hearts worldwide. Similarly, the courses on SpongeBob SquarePants and K-pop will provide a unique lens through which to study and appreciate these widely influential cultural phenomena.

A Growing Trend in Academia

This approach to education is not exclusive to DLSU-D SHS. The University of the Philippines recently made headlines by announcing a similar course centered on Taylor Swift. It’s indicative of a growing trend in educational curricula worldwide to incorporate subjects that resonate with contemporary culture and student interests, thereby creating a more engaging learning environment. Students are encouraged to enroll online starting January 17, 2024, as DLSU-D SHS continues to redefine the boundaries of traditional education.

0
Education Music Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
9 mins ago
Florida's 2024 Legislative Agenda: A Strong Emphasis on Financial Literacy
Florida’s legislative agenda for 2024 has placed financial literacy at the forefront, recognizing its critical role in fostering economic resilience and overall well-being of the state’s citizens. As announced by House Speaker Paul Renner, this focus is part of a comprehensive approach that also takes into account mental health, poverty alleviation, and public safety. Empowering
Florida's 2024 Legislative Agenda: A Strong Emphasis on Financial Literacy
Chicago's MLK Day of Service Postponed Amid Weather Concerns, Stirs Debate on Legacy
10 mins ago
Chicago's MLK Day of Service Postponed Amid Weather Concerns, Stirs Debate on Legacy
Talk Meter Boosts Online Tutoring Engagement; Tutorial-Style Videos Enhance Learning
10 mins ago
Talk Meter Boosts Online Tutoring Engagement; Tutorial-Style Videos Enhance Learning
CID Makes Another Arrest in G.C.E. A/L Exam Paper Leak Scandal
9 mins ago
CID Makes Another Arrest in G.C.E. A/L Exam Paper Leak Scandal
Mother's Distress Over Perceived Educational Inequality Stirs Public Debate
10 mins ago
Mother's Distress Over Perceived Educational Inequality Stirs Public Debate
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
10 mins ago
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
Latest Headlines
World News
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
12 seconds
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
16 seconds
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
29 seconds
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
32 seconds
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
33 seconds
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
39 seconds
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
43 seconds
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
Alfie Kilgour Renews Contract with Mansfield Town Amidst Injury Recovery
44 seconds
Alfie Kilgour Renews Contract with Mansfield Town Amidst Injury Recovery
The Unfulfilled Promise: Ghana's Upper East Region Awaits Promised Airport
1 min
The Unfulfilled Promise: Ghana's Upper East Region Awaits Promised Airport
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
16 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app