De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives

De La Salle University – Dasmariñas Senior High School (DLSU-D SHS) is once again aligning its educational offerings with the pulse of pop culture. In an announcement made via a Facebook post, the school revealed its newest set of electives, promising students a semester filled with fun, learning, and passion. The offerings will now include courses on Taylor Swift, SpongeBob SquarePants, and the phenomena of K-pop, set to commence in the second semester.

Embracing Pop Culture in Education

These new courses join existing ones on subjects as diverse as biking and cats, marking a continuation of the school’s trend of teaching about popular media franchises. Previously, students at DLSU-D SHS have had the opportunity to delve into the worlds of Star Wars, Harry Potter, and anime, among other topics. The move to offer such electives is not merely an attempt to appeal to student interests, but a strategic step towards making education more relevant and engaging in an increasingly digital and media-driven world.

Exploring Musical Artistry and More

The Taylor Swift elective will give students a chance to dive into the enchanting world of the American pop star, exploring her musical artistry that has captured hearts worldwide. Similarly, the courses on SpongeBob SquarePants and K-pop will provide a unique lens through which to study and appreciate these widely influential cultural phenomena.

A Growing Trend in Academia

This approach to education is not exclusive to DLSU-D SHS. The University of the Philippines recently made headlines by announcing a similar course centered on Taylor Swift. It’s indicative of a growing trend in educational curricula worldwide to incorporate subjects that resonate with contemporary culture and student interests, thereby creating a more engaging learning environment. Students are encouraged to enroll online starting January 17, 2024, as DLSU-D SHS continues to redefine the boundaries of traditional education.