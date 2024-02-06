Davzand Opens Up About His Experience Working on 'Eagle'

Renowned music director, David Sandeep, better known in the industry as Davzand, recently shared his experiences about his latest project, the upcoming action thriller 'Eagle.' The film, starring Ravi Teja and directed by the gifted Karthik Ghattamaneni, is slated for release on February 9, 2024. Davzand's journey as a self-taught musician and the inspirations that have shaped his unique sound, combined with his perspective on the role of music in Indian cinema, present a compelling narrative.

The Journey of Davzand

As a self-taught musician, Davzand spoke candidly about the challenges and triumphs of his journey. His inspirations include the likes of AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Thaman, and Devi Sri Prasad, stalwarts of the Indian music industry who have left an indelible mark on his work. He emphasized the unique challenges of creating music for Indian cinema, where the screenplay and genre of the film dictate the music's tone and texture, a stark contrast to Western music.

Inside the Musical Landscape of 'Eagle'

During the production of 'Eagle,' Davzand had the chance to explore his musical talents in depth. He found a supportive ally in the film's lead actor, Ravi Teja, who encouraged his musical exploration. The soundtrack features songs like 'Gallanthe', 'Eagle's On His Way', and 'Aadu Macha', with 'Gallanthe' being Davzand's personal favorite. A female singer from the AR Rahman music school also lent her voice, significantly enhancing the songs' depth and emotional resonance.

Composing the Background Score

Davzand described the process of composing the background score for 'Eagle' as a thrilling experience. The spiritually themed fight scenes and specific moments in the film presented an opportunity to create an evocative and stirring soundtrack. His work on 'Eagle's On His Way', the first fully English track in Ravi Teja's career, was particularly nerve-wracking but ultimately a rewarding experience.