en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Davido’s Struggle with Yoruba Language Ignites Online Discourse

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Davido’s Struggle with Yoruba Language Ignites Online Discourse

Renowned Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recently sparked a wave of online discussion following an interview during which he was caught on video trying to communicate in Yoruba, his native language. Despite his Yoruba roots, Davido appeared to grapple with fluency, bringing into focus the intertwined complexities of language, identity, and fame.

Struggles with Native Language

In the video that has since gone viral, Davido is seen greeting his fans in Yoruba and articulating his wishes for the New Year. However, his struggle with his native language was evident, leading to a flurry of reactions on the internet. While some netizens applauded him for his efforts, others contrasted his language skills with other artists proficient in Yoruba, sparking a broader conversation about linguistic proficiency and cultural authenticity in the entertainment industry.

Future Political Ambitions?

Interestingly, the video has also incited speculation about Davido’s potential foray into politics, specifically as a future governor of Osun state. This conjecture, although unconfirmed, underscores the musician’s influence and the potential trajectory of his career, intertwining the worlds of music, culture, and politics.

A Lavish Homecoming for Chioma

In other news, Davido has made headlines for bestowing luxury gifts worth over N100 million on his wife, Chioma, celebrating her return home after giving birth to their twins abroad. The report also pointed to a video of the couple departing the hospital with their newborns, marking a heartwarming addition to their family narrative.

0
Music Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
4 mins ago
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
Chartmetric, a key player in the music industry, has announced significant updates to its Social & Streaming Stats feature on its Artist Pages. The platform has been revamped to provide users with a more immediate understanding of an artist’s performance and influence, complete with top-level statistics at a glance. The updated platform allows users to
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
Country Music Legend Joe Bonsall Retires from The Oak Ridge Boys Tour, Ben James Steps In
24 mins ago
Country Music Legend Joe Bonsall Retires from The Oak Ridge Boys Tour, Ben James Steps In
Blueface Addresses Ongoing Feuds in 'Barbie' Remix
37 mins ago
Blueface Addresses Ongoing Feuds in 'Barbie' Remix
Kirk Windstein Teases New Music from Heavy Metal Band Down
5 mins ago
Kirk Windstein Teases New Music from Heavy Metal Band Down
Daze Between New Orleans Event to Return in 2024
13 mins ago
Daze Between New Orleans Event to Return in 2024
Keller Cox & Cleto Cordero Collaborate for New Song 'Damn Good Friends'
17 mins ago
Keller Cox & Cleto Cordero Collaborate for New Song 'Damn Good Friends'
Latest Headlines
World News
Kaia Gerber's Rigorous Workout: The Secret Behind the Supermodel's Strength
21 seconds
Kaia Gerber's Rigorous Workout: The Secret Behind the Supermodel's Strength
Al Ain Marathon Series: A Display of Endurance and Equestrian Mastery
30 seconds
Al Ain Marathon Series: A Display of Endurance and Equestrian Mastery
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
2 mins
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
2 mins
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
2 mins
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
2 mins
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
2 mins
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
2 mins
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
2 mins
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
49 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
50 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app