David Nance's New Album 'David Nance & Mowed Sound': A Sonic Odyssey of Heartland Rock and Innovation

In the heart of Omaha, a city reverberating with the echoes of its musical past, David Nance, the enigmatic songwriter, has unveiled his latest opus, 'David Nance & Mowed Sound'. Released under the prestigious banner of Jack White's Third Man Records, this new album is a testament to Nance's evolving craft, a blend of his signature heartland rock and innovative sonic elements.

A Symphony of Influences

The album, a collaborative effort with seasoned Omaha musicians James Schroeder, Kevin Donahue, and Dereck Higgins, is a 'big magic trick', as Nance describes it. It's an amalgamation of incantatory vocals, noisy undulations, and outré electronics. Despite their country song origins, Nance is quick to clarify, 'it sure as shit isn't a country record.'

Nance and his band have shared a list of ten musical influences that shaped 'David Nance & Mowed Sound'. This eclectic mix spans various genres and eras, from Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen to The Love Unlimited Orchestra, and includes the avant-garde Yoko Ono and the soulful Richie Havens. These influences are not mere homages but integral threads woven into the album's rich tapestry.

Crafting the Sound

Recorded around Omaha over a couple of years, 'David Nance & Mowed Sound' is rooted in a sense of community and cosmic earthiness. The emotional tone and dynamic structures of the songs exist in a constant flux, yet the record maintains a cohesive breeziness. Tracks like 'Mock The Hours', 'No Taste Tart Enough', 'Tumbleweed', 'Tergiversation', 'Side Eyed Sam', 'Credit Line', and 'Cut It Off' encapsulate this unique blend of timelessness and innovation.

The Evolution of a Songwriter

Nance's new album marks an evolution and expansion of his penchant for folk and country subversion. It's a testament to his growth as an artist, pushing boundaries while staying true to his roots. With 'David Nance & Mowed Sound', he invites listeners on a journey through his musical landscape, where tradition meets experimentation, and the familiar coexists with the extraordinary.

As the last notes of 'David Nance & Mowed Sound' fade, one cannot help but marvel at Nance's ability to transform seemingly disparate influences into a cohesive whole. His latest offering is indeed a 'big magic trick', a sonic odyssey that transcends genre labels and expectations. It's a testament to the power of music to bridge divides, challenge conventions, and ultimately, bring people together.

In the ever-evolving world of music, David Nance, the unassuming artist from Omaha, continues to carve his unique path. With 'David Nance & Mowed Sound', he not only expands his musical horizons but also invites listeners to join him in his exploration. This new album, a compelling blend of heartland rock and innovative sounds, is more than just a collection of songs. It's a celebration of community, creativity, and the transformative power of music.