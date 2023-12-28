en English
David Githio: The Unsung Hero of Kenya’s Post-Colonial History

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:22 am EST
David Githio: The Unsung Hero of Kenya’s Post-Colonial History

David Githio, a 91-year-old veteran guitarist, embodies the complex tapestry of Kenya’s post-colonial history—a tale punctuated by an evocative personal journey that intertwines with the country’s first President, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. Githio’s name is synonymous with the nation’s cultural and political evolution, his life story echoing its resonant past.

Strumming the Strings of History

Githio’s musical journey commenced in 1950 in his bucolic home village. His deft strumming on the guitar soon caught the attention of his fellow villagers, and his popularity snowballed from this humble beginning. His talent eventually reached the ears of President Kenyatta during an intimate weekend performance at the latter’s residence in Mutomo village, Gatundu South, just after Kenya’s hard-won independence.

Enraptured by Githio’s musical prowess, Kenyatta became a staunch supporter of his career. In a testament to the President’s faith in Githio’s talent, he assisted him in joining the Kenya African Musicians and Artists Organization in 1965, a move that elevated Githio’s status in the Kenyan music scene and cemented his place in the nation’s cultural history.

A Symphony of Politics and Pain

Yet, Githio’s life was not solely defined by his musical endeavors. His story also bears the imprints of Kenya’s turbulent pre-independence politics. Allied with freedom fighters, Githio bore the brunt of the colonialists’ wrath, suffering injuries that were physical reminders of the nation’s struggle for freedom. The scars from being shot during that tumultuous period are a testament to his bravery and commitment to Kenya’s independence.

Throughout his political involvement, Githio recalls Kenyatta’s determination to foster unity in the newly independent nation. The President often employed parables and symbolism to drive home his message—one poignant instance being when he handed Githio a bundle of sticks, a representation of the strength inherent in unity.

The Fading Notes of a National Hero

Despite his significant contributions to Kenya’s cultural and political landscape, Githio now leads a life far removed from the recognition he deserves. Living in impoverished conditions, he is among the few surviving Mau Mau veterans facing poverty—a stark contrast to his past as a celebrated guitarist and dedicated freedom fighter.

His community members and family, including his younger brother Kibiru Wa Mungai, hold a deep admiration for Githio’s enduring creativity and originality. They join a chorus of voices calling on the government to provide much-needed assistance to this unsung hero, thereby ensuring that his melodies continue to resonate through the annals of Kenya’s history.

History Kenya Music
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

