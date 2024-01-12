en English
David Archuleta to Share Personal Journey in Forthcoming Memoir

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
David Archuleta to Share Personal Journey in Forthcoming Memoir

Former ‘American Idol’ finalist, David Archuleta, is set to share his raw, personal journey in a memoir after signing a deal with Dey Street Books. The book will chronicle Archuleta’s struggles of reconciling his sexuality with his faith, which ultimately led him to leave the Mormon Church. Having come out as a part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, Archuleta’s narrative aims to shed light on the challenges faced by many such individuals, particularly those within religious communities.

Coming Out and Faith Transitions

In his forthcoming memoir, Archuleta seeks to help others understand the complex dynamics of coming out within a religious family, or transitioning from faith. His decision to publish this memoir comes after a series of public discussions on his sexuality since 2021, and the subsequent backlash he faced. Notably, he made headlines in 2022 when some concert-goers walked out of his Christmas concert due to his open discussion of his sexuality on stage.

A Step Away From the Church

In 2023, Archuleta publicly announced his departure from the Mormon Church, citing punitive measures against same-sex marriage within the church’s doctrine as a significant reason. His experiences and vocal stance aim to support others who may face similar backlashes when coming out.

Music and More

Besides his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, Archuleta continues to pursue his passion for music actively. He recently performed at the prestigious 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade and released a new single in 2023. Furthermore, fans can look forward to a new musical project from Archuleta that is set to be released this year.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

