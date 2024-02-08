Dan + Shay to Make History as Duo Coaches on The Voice and Embark on 'The Heartbreak on the Map Tour'

Country music sensation Dan + Shay are about to embark on an unprecedented journey, not just on the roads of the United States, but also on the stages of one of America's most beloved TV shows. As the 25th season of NBC's The Voice looms, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have been announced as the first-ever duo to take on the role of coaches. The pair shared their excitement in a video posted on the show's social media platforms, hinting at unexpected surprises in the new season, which is scheduled to premiere on February 26.

Advertisment

A Melodious Blend of Music and Mentorship

Dan + Shay, known for their heartfelt ballads and foot-tapping anthems, will join returning coach John Legend and newcomers Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper in the hot seats. The announcement has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, with many expressing their anticipation for the duo's appearance and the dynamics they will bring to the show. However, not everyone is thrilled with the choice of coaches, as some have voiced their skepticism or dissatisfaction.

As they prepare to guide aspiring artists on The Voice, Dan + Shay are also gearing up for their 2024 'The Heartbreak on the Map Tour.' The tour is set to kick off on February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina, and will make stops in Austin, Grand Rapids, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Boston, MA at TD Garden on April 14, 2024. The tour will feature Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters as opening acts and is in support of their latest album 'Bigger Houses,' released in September 2023.

Advertisment

From The Voice to The Heartbreak on the Map

The Heartbreak on the Map Tour promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, showcasing the duo's unique blend of heartfelt storytelling and soaring harmonies. With a string of hits under their belt, including "Tequila," "Speechless," and "10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay have become a staple of the modern country music scene. Their ability to connect with fans through their music will undoubtedly serve them well in their new roles as coaches on The Voice.

As they embark on this new chapter in their careers, Dan + Shay remain grounded in their love for music and their commitment to their fans. In a recent interview, Smyers expressed his excitement for the upcoming tour, saying, "We can't wait to get back on the road and share our new music with our fans. It's going to be an incredible journey, and we're so grateful to have Ben and Hailey joining us."

Advertisment

A New Era of The Voice and Country Music

As Dan + Shay prepare to make history on The Voice and take the stage for their highly anticipated tour, they are not just breaking barriers – they are reshaping the landscape of both television and country music. Their ability to captivate audiences, coupled with their dedication to their craft, makes them a formidable force in both arenas. And as they continue to push boundaries and challenge expectations, one thing is certain: Dan + Shay are a duo to watch in the years to come.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of The Voice and the kickoff of the Heartbreak on the Map Tour, the excitement is palpable. Dan + Shay's unique blend of talent, charisma, and authenticity has already won the hearts of millions, and their upcoming endeavors are sure to captivate audiences around the world. So, whether you're tuning in to The Voice or snagging tickets for their tour, one thing is for certain: Dan + Shay are about to take the music world by storm.