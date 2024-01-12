en English
Czechia

Czechia Gears Up for a Stellar Lineup of Music Concerts and Festivals in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST
Czechia Gears Up for a Stellar Lineup of Music Concerts and Festivals in 2024

The year 2023 has concluded with a promise of bringing a vibrant schedule of musical events to Czechia in 2024. The upcoming year is set to cater to diverse musical tastes as it unveils a roster featuring a mix of international artists scheduled to perform in various cities across the country. Prague, renowned for its cultural vibrance, emerges as a primary venue for these musical festivities.

International Artists and Anticipated Performances

Among the most anticipated events of the year is Ed Sheeran’s two open-air concerts in Hradec Králové on July 27 and 28, as part of his global ‘Mathematics’ Tour. The concert scheduled on July 27, which has already sold out, is expected to be a cultural phenomenon for the city. Depeche Mode, the English electronic band, is set to perform at the O2 Arena in Prague in late February, adding another feather to the city’s cultural hat.

Return of Music Legends and Emerging Icons

Further enriching the musical landscape, German rock icons Rammstein will be taking the stage in early May in Letňany, while American rock legend Bruce Springsteen will return to the Czech Republic after more than a decade. The year 2024 also promises performances from a plethora of artists such as Sting, Sam Smith, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jason Derulo, and many others, ensuring a year filled with entertainment.

More to Come

As the Czech Republic gears up for this stellar lineup of music concerts and festivals, the list of acts is expected to grow with updates to be provided throughout the year. The music scene in 2024 looks forward to welcoming not just metal bands like BEAST IN BLACK, GLORYHAMMER, and JUDAS PRIEST, but also a spectrum of genres that will resound in the hearts of music lovers.

Czechia Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

