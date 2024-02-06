Creed's Comeback: 'Are You Ready?' Tour Stops in Grand Rapids

In a thrilling announcement for rock enthusiasts, the iconic band Creed is set to stage a performance in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 19th. The event will take place at the renowned Van Andel Arena as part of their electrifying 'Are You Ready?' Tour. Adding to the anticipated excitement, special guests 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH will be joining Creed for the concert.

Return to Glory: Creed's Revival

The decision to include Grand Rapids in the tour schedule is a testament to the significant fan enthusiasm in the region. This marks an unexpected resurgence for Creed, which announced its reunion last year after a hiatus since 2012. The 'Are You Ready?' Tour follows the successful 'Summer of '99' tour, signaling a full-fledged return to the rock scene for the band.

Unveiling the Curtain: Special Guests

3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH, the opening acts for the concert, promise to further elevate the night's energy. Known for their respective rock anthems, both bands bring a unique flavor to the stage, setting the perfect tone for Creed's headlining performance.

Tickets and VIP Packages

Tickets for the much-anticipated concert will be available for purchase starting Friday, February 9, via Ticketmaster.com. For fans seeking an elevated experience, VIP packages will also be on offer. These exclusive packages include premium tickets, a meet and greet opportunity with Creed, and the rare chance to stand on stage during the first three songs of the band's performance.

As Creed embarks on their 'Are You Ready?' Tour, the Grand Rapids concert promises to be a memorable night for rock music fans.