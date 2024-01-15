Country Radio Broadcasters Announces 2024 Scholarship Awardees

In a recent announcement, the Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) organization named the winners of two highly esteemed scholarships for the year 2024: the Rusty Walker Scholarship and the Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship. These scholarships will provide the recipients with the opportunity to attend the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2024, covering the costs of registration, accommodations, and airfare. Additionally, the recipients will be acknowledged during the seminar.

Rusty Walker Scholarship Recipients

The Rusty Walker Scholarship, a prestigious award in the radio industry, has been granted to three talented individuals this year. Gabe Mercer from Audacy Seattle’s 100.7 The Wolf (KKWF) and Phoenix’s KMLE, Erin Bourne from Pamal Broadcasting Vermont’s 105.3 Cat Country (WJEN), and Haley Mason from Cox Media Group Athens have been named the proud recipients of this scholarship.

Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship Awardees

The Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship, an initiative to support women in the radio industry, has been awarded to Annie Owens of Audacy Greensboro’s 93.1 The Wolf (WPAW) and Emily Harlan from Alpha Media Bay Country 94.5 (KBAY). This scholarship is a symbol of recognition and encouragement for women making strides in the radio sector.

CRS 2024: A Confluence of Knowledge and Networking

Scheduled from February 28 to March 1, CRS 2024 promises to be a melting pot of activities designed to boost understanding and create connections within the Country radio industry. The event will feature educational panels, virtual networking, and workshops, making it a vital platform for professionals and newcomers alike.

John Shomby, the Chairman of the CRB Scholarship Committee, highlighted the significance of these scholarships. He emphasized they are crucial in introducing new broadcasters to CRS and providing them with invaluable networking and learning opportunities.

Registration for the Country Radio Seminar 2024 is currently open online, offering a chance for more radio professionals to connect, learn, and grow in the industry.