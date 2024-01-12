en English
Country Music’s Unveiled Truth: A Study on Diversity and Inclusion

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Country Music's Unveiled Truth: A Study on Diversity and Inclusion

Country music, a genre deeply ingrained in America’s cultural fabric, is grappling with its own reflection. A 2021 study commissioned by the Country Music Association, conducted by Horowitz Research, has shed light on the industry’s diversity and inclusion challenges.

A Revealing Study

The comprehensive survey involved 4,000 participants across various racial groups. The results were disquieting: a significant number of BIPOC attendees reported instances of racial profiling or harassment at country music events. This study not only revealed the unspoken racial issues within the industry, but also debunked a long-standing myth that country music’s audience is predominantly white. Contrarily, the data illustrated a considerable number of Black, Latinx, and Asian fans who regularly enjoy country music.

Industry’s Inaction

Despite these unsettling revelations, the industry’s progress in reframing its audience’s perceived racial composition remains stagnant. Critics of the push for diversity and inclusion in country music have been vehement, accusing proponents of race-baiting and cultural appropriation. This opposition, however, does not overshadow the need for change. The lack of inclusivity in the industry, the study argues, is not merely an accidental oversight. Instead, it is a systemic issue, pointing towards an entrenched pattern of exclusion of non-white individuals from various roles within the industry.

Nashville’s Role

The city of Nashville, often dubbed the ‘heart’ of country music, plays a crucial role in this narrative. While some industry insiders may voice progressive values, their actions—or lack thereof—continue to foster an environment that caters predominantly to an all-white audience. The city and its institutions have a responsibility to challenge these exclusionary practices and foster an inclusive cultural landscape. The status quo may be convenient for some, but it is the antithesis of the inclusive spirit that Nashville, and indeed music itself, should embody.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

