Country Music Star Krystal Keith Puts Family Before Music Career

Country music's brightest star, Krystal Keith, born Krystal Covel in 1985, has chosen to prioritize her family over her music career. This decision comes after the successful release of her album 'Whiskey & Lace' under her father's record label, Show Dog-Universal Music, in 2023. She shares her family life with her husband, Andrew Sandubrae, and their two children.

Her Rise to Stardom

The world first took notice of Krystal Keith following her duet with her father, Toby Keith, at the CMA Awards in 2004. The duo's performance of 'Mockingbird' garnered public attention and airplay. Despite the limelight, Krystal prioritized education over instant musical fame.

Choosing Family Over Music

After marrying her husband, Andrew Sandubrae, in 2010, Krystal adopted his surname. The couple is blessed with two children, Kirby and Hensley. Krystal's decision to step back from her music career was not driven by the near-fatal car accident she survived in 2017 but by her dedication to nurturing her family. Her father, Toby Keith, lauds her for this commitment, emphasizing her devotion to her children and her natural role as a loving mother.

Her Musical Journey

Krystal's album 'Whiskey & Lace' included singles like 'Get Your Redneck On' and the emotionally impactful 'Daddy Dance With Me', a song that held personal significance for her during a wedding moment. In 2018, she collaborated with Lance Carpenter on a song called 'Anyone Else' and promoted her Boulder EP. Despite these achievements, Krystal's devotion to her family has led her to step back from stage performances.