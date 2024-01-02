Country Music in 2024: Nate Smith, Chris Stapleton and Emerging Trends

Country music is ringing in 2024 with a bang. Promising artist, Nate Smith, has kicked off the year by securing the first airplay No. 1 with his song ‘World on Fire’. Despite this commendable feat, Smith did not clinch the top spot on the January 2024 Top 40 country songs list, which considers airplay, sales, streaming charts, and fan ratings.

Stapleton’s ‘White Horse’ Gallops to the Top

Country music sensation, Chris Stapleton, has trotted to the zenith of the list with his track ‘White Horse’. The song is being touted as potentially the most significant radio hit of his career.

Combs and Jelly Roll Make Their Marks

Following closely is Luke Combs with his narrative-rich song ‘Where the Wild Things Are’. The track, steeped in storytelling, has drawn praise from fans and is a radio favorite. Jelly Roll’s collaboration with Lainey Wilson on ‘Save Me’ has garnered the favor of the fan poll, despite slipping two spots on the list. The song continues to dominate in sales.

Anticipated Ascents: Dan + Shay and Zach Bryan

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay’s latest release, ‘Save Me the Trouble’, is projected to ascend to No. 1 on airplay charts shortly, having already made significant strides on the list. Zach Bryan, in collaboration with Kacey Musgraves on ‘I Remember Everything’, is witnessing robust sales and fan support. However, radio airplay seems to be the one area trailing for Bryan’s music.

As a testament to his growing popularity, Nate Smith, who gained fame with his song ‘Wildfire’, is scheduled to perform at the Rib Round-Up event at the iThink Financial Amphitheater on Saturday, 2nd March 2024. His self-titled debut album peaked at number 6 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, with his singles ‘Whiskey On You’ and ‘World on Fire’ also charting well.