Cort Guitars Unleashes the KX707 EverTune: A New Benchmark for Precision and Power

On a day marked by innovation and anticipation, Cort Guitars unveiled its latest marvel in the realm of musical instruments – the KX707 EverTune. This addition to the KX range is not just another string to their bow but a testament to Cort's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of hard rock and metal guitarists. The KX707 EverTune, priced at $1349.99, emerges as a beacon of innovation, stability, and sheer power in the shredder guitar market.

A New Era of Musical Precision and Power

The heart of the KX707 EverTune lies in its potent Seymour Duncan Sentient and Nazgûl humbucker set, a duo renowned for delivering a wide range of tones that can pierce through the densest mix with clarity and aggression. This guitar is not just about raw power; it's a finely tuned instrument designed for those who demand precision in their play. The patented EverTune bridge system ensures that the guitar maintains its tuning stability through the most vigorous performances, making it a reliable companion on stage and in the studio.

Designed for the Sophisticated Shredder

With its deeply contoured body and an ash top, the KX707 EverTune is a masterpiece of design and functionality. Its 5-piece maple and walnut bolt-on neck, paired with a jet black ebony fingerboard, is built for speed and comfort, allowing guitarists to navigate its 24 stainless steel frets with ease. The guitar's 25.5" scale length and 15.75" fretboard radius are tailored for high-velocity runs and precise adjustments, catering to the nuanced needs of modern musicians. The no-frills control layout, featuring a three-way pickup and single pots for volume and tone, underscores the KX707's commitment to simplicity and efficiency.

A Standout in the Market

At a competitive price point of $1349.99, the KX707 EverTune positions itself as a standout option for guitarists in the market for a 25.5" scale length seven-string instrument equipped with an EverTune bridge. Cort-branded locking tuners complement the string-thru EverTune bridge, enhancing the guitar's tuning stability and sustain. It's clear that Cort Guitars has not only met the demands of today's hard rock and metal guitarists but has also anticipated their future needs, delivering an instrument that resonates with power, precision, and versatility.

In unveiling the KX707 EverTune, Cort Guitars has once again affirmed its place at the forefront of musical innovation. This instrument is not just a new addition to the KX range; it's a bold statement of what the future holds for guitarists seeking the ultimate in sound quality, playability, and reliability. With its blend of cutting-edge features and thoughtful design, the KX707 EverTune is poised to become the go-to guitar for shredders looking to elevate their performance to new heights.