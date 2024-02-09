Collateral's Triumphant Return with 'Glass Sky': A Preview of Their Sophomore Album

In a much-awaited comeback, the promising British rock band Collateral has just released their new single 'Glass Sky' from their upcoming album 'Should've Known Better'. The track, now available for streaming on all major platforms, is the first taste of what's to come from their sophomore album, set to release on May 24, 2024.

The Sound of 'Glass Sky'

With an insistent, breathless pace, 'Glass Sky' showcases Collateral's remarkable growth since their debut. The single is characterized by lead vocalist Angelo Tristan's impressive vocal performance, backed by an irresistibly catchy riff from guitarist Louis Malagodi. The bass and drums, expertly handled by Jack Bentley-Smith and Ben Atkinson, create a consistent, martial beat that propels the song forward.

A Sophomore Album Promising Personal Growth

Produced by Dan Weller, known for his work with Those Damn Crows, Enter Shikari, and Monster Truck, 'Should've Known Better' aims to express the band's personal growth. Weller has done an excellent job of capturing Collateral's essence while significantly improving upon their debut's sound. The album is set to be released by Big Shot Records and distributed worldwide by Cargo Records Direct, available on CD, red vinyl picture disc, limited edition cassette, and digital.

Collateral's Return to the Stage

Following the release of their single, Collateral will embark on a tour in February, giving fans a chance to experience their edgier, grittier sound live. Described as a refreshing rock vocalist who knows how to use his pipes to tell a story without pushing past limits, Tristan, along with his bandmates, is ready to bring people together with their music once again.

As the countdown to the album release begins, Collateral's 'Glass Sky' serves as a beacon of hope and unity in today's ever-changing world. The single not only signifies the band's return but also sets the stage for a new chapter in their musical journey. With its powerful sound and message, 'Glass Sky' is undoubtedly a song that will resonate with listeners worldwide.

British rock band Collateral has indeed made a triumphant return with 'Glass Sky', a single that encapsulates their growth and evolution as artists. The upcoming album 'Should've Known Better', with its promise of personal stories and captivating music, is set to solidify Collateral's place in the global music scene. As fans eagerly await the album's release and the band's tour, one thing is clear - Collateral's 'Glass Sky' is a shining example of the enduring power of rock music.