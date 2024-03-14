Coldplay Marks Record Fifth Headline at Glastonbury 2024 with Dua Lipa, SZA, and Shania Twain

Glastonbury 2024 announces a diverse and star-studded lineup, featuring Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and SZA as headliners, with Shania Twain set for the coveted Sunday teatime 'legend' slot. This eclectic mix of artists underscores the festival's commitment to a broad musical spectrum, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Historic Headline Acts

Coldplay's return to the Pyramid stage for a record fifth time solidifies their enduring relationship with the festival. Their anticipated performance is part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres world tour, which has already achieved significant commercial success. Dua Lipa, riding high off her third album 'Radical Optimism,' brings a fresh dance-pop flavor to the headliner spot, a testament to Glastonbury's evolving musical landscape. Meanwhile, SZA, with her acclaimed album 'SOS,' makes her Glastonbury debut, showcasing the festival's knack for spotlighting artists at the pinnacle of their careers.

Shania Twain: The 'Legend' Slot

Shania Twain's selection for the 'legend' slot continues Glastonbury's tradition of celebrating iconic artists. Twain, known for her hit-laden career and dynamic stage presence, is expected to deliver a memorable set, joining the ranks of past 'legend' performers like Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton. Her recent successful UK tour and the enduring popularity of hits like 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' position her as a highlight of this year's festival.

A Diverse Supporting Lineup

The 2024 edition also boasts a strong supporting lineup, featuring acts like Little Simz, LCD Soundsystem, and Burna Boy, alongside newcomers such as the K-pop sensation Seventeen. The Other stage and various festival spots will host a wide array of talent across genres, from UK rap to indie bands and electronic music, ensuring there's something for every festival-goer. This year's lineup reflects Glastonbury's commitment to musical diversity and its role as a platform for both established and emerging artists.

As Glastonbury 2024 approaches, the excitement builds, not just for the headline acts but for the entire festival experience. With a lineup that spans genres and generations, this year's event promises to be another landmark in the festival's storied history. As fans eagerly anticipate the live performances, the legacy of Glastonbury as a crucible for musical excellence continues to grow, setting the stage for a memorable weekend at Worthy Farm.