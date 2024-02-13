Cody Jinks Releases New Video and Announces 2024 Tour for Upcoming Album 'Change The Game'

Country music star Cody Jinks unveils his latest music video "Outlaws and Mustangs" and announces his 2024 tour, set to promote his upcoming album "Change The Game". The album, dropping on March 22nd, boasts a 12-song tracklist, including a collaboration with Pearl, a former member of Meat Loaf's band Neverland Express.

Dive Bar Dreams and Outlaw Anthems

Cody Jinks invites fans into a dive bar setting for his latest music video "Outlaws and Mustangs", the lead single from his soon-to-be-released album. The video takes viewers on a journey, following a younger version of Jinks as he chases his dreams. With its gritty, authentic vibe, the video captures the raw emotion and passion that defines Jinks' music.

Change The Game: The Album

Scheduled for release on March 22nd, Jinks' new album "Change The Game" is poised to make a significant impact on the country music scene. The 12-track album includes the lead single "Outlaws and Mustangs" and a collaboration with Pearl, titled "Take This Bottle". Fans can expect a fusion of classic country themes and modern production, showcasing Jinks' unique style and songwriting prowess.

The 2024 Tour: Bringing Outlaw Country to the Masses

In support of his new album, Cody Jinks is set to embark on a nationwide tour, beginning in March 2024. The tour will include stops in various cities across the United States, offering fans an opportunity to experience Jinks' captivating live performances. With a reputation for delivering high-energy shows, Jinks' tour promises an unforgettable experience for country music lovers.

As one of the most exciting voices in modern country music, Cody Jinks continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with his honest storytelling and unique sound. With the release of "Change The Game" and the announcement of his 2024 tour, Jinks is set to further solidify his status as a leading figure in the genre.

Key points:

Cody Jinks has released a new music video for his song 'Outlaws and Mustangs'

The song is the lead single from his upcoming album 'Change The Game'

The album is set to release on March 22nd and features 12 tracks

Jinks will embark on a nationwide tour in 2024 to promote the album

The tour includes stops in various cities across the United States

With his new music video, highly anticipated album, and upcoming tour, Cody Jinks is set to make a lasting impact on the country music landscape in 2024. Fans can look forward to experiencing the raw emotion, powerful storytelling, and unforgettable performances that have come to define this outlaw country artist.