Cobain's Leaked Autopsy Report Raises New Controversy

Bestselling author Ian Halperin raises new controversy surrounding the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, according to a recent Radar Online article. Halperin, the author of 'Case Closed: The Cobain Murder,' alleges that Dr. Nikolas Hartshorne, the Coroner who conducted Cobain's autopsy, had an intimate relationship with Cobain's wife, Courtney Love. This alleged affair, Halperin asserts, could have potentially compromised the objectivity of the autopsy findings.

Leaked Autopsy Report and Alleged Affair

A leaked copy of the alleged autopsy report of Cobain has become the catalyst for these new assertions. The report reveals the presence of various substances in Cobain’s system. Halperin, a long-standing skeptic of the official ruling of Cobain's death as a suicide, has consistently questioned the validity of these findings. He argues that the excessive amount of heroin found in Cobain's system would have made it impossible for him to kill himself.

Conflict of Interest and Disputed Findings

Dr. Hartshorne, who is known to be a Nirvana fan and an admirer of Love, has admitted to a conflict of interest in the case. In a 1996 interview, he confessed that he should have recused himself from conducting Cobain's autopsy. This admission raises serious questions about the integrity of the autopsy and the initial investigation into Cobain's death.

Questions Directed at Courtney Love

Halperin has reportedly challenged Love to take a lie detector test to affirm her innocence, a challenge she has consistently refused. The author's persistent questioning and the new revelations brought forth by the leaked autopsy report cast long shadows over the circumstances surrounding Cobain's death.