Asia

CNBLUE Announces 2024 Asia Tour: A Return to the International Stage

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:06 am EST


South Korean pop rock band CNBLUE is back in the limelight, announcing their 2024 Asia tour, CNBLUENTITY. The tour, which is set to commence in Hong Kong on March 16, will be the band’s first non-Japanese tour since their successful ‘BETWEEN US’ Asia tour in 2017. The itinerary also includes performances in Bangkok, Kaohsiung, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

CNBLUENTITY: A Pan-Asian Musical Journey

The CNBLUENTITY tour promises to bring the band’s 15-year musical journey to the forefront, performing popular hits that have defined their career. While the band has yet to release information on the venues and ticket pricing, fans are already expressing their anticipation and excitement across social media platforms.

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian Rendezvous

Among the announced tour stops, the Kuala Lumpur concert, scheduled for April 20, is garnering significant attention. This marks a significant return to Malaysia after their last visit during the ‘BETWEEN US’ tour. Malaysian fans of CNBLUE are eagerly awaiting further details.

CNBLUE: A Legacy in K-Pop

Formed in 2009, CNBLUE comprises Jung Yong-hwa as lead vocalist and guitarist, Kang Min-hyuk on drums, and Lee Jung-shin as the bassist. The band has made a strong impact on the music industry with hits like ‘Loner,’ ‘Can’t Stop,’ and ‘Love,’ which have garnered millions of Spotify plays, solidifying their place in the global pop rock arena. The band’s upcoming tour is expected to serve as a testament to their musical legacy and enduring popularity.

0
Asia Malaysia Music




María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

