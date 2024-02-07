Claudio Sanchez Embarks on First Tour with Solo Project, The Prize Fighter Inferno

Renowned for his role in the band Coheed & Cambria, Claudio Sanchez is charting a new course with the debut tour of his solo venture, The Prize Fighter Inferno. The announcement of the tour is accompanied by the release of a fresh single, "Virtual Pioneers", which marks a significant milestone for the project.

Delving into 'Virtual Pioneers'

"Virtual Pioneers" is not a song born in a vacuum. Deeply rooted in literary influences, it draws inspiration from Gabrielle Zevin's novel "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." The novel's central concept of a game constructed to repair and rejuvenate a friendship resonated strongly with Sanchez, sparking the creation of this new track.

A Nod to the Past: 'The Going Price for Home'

In addition to the release of "Virtual Pioneers," Sanchez has unveiled a revisited version of the track "The Going Price for Home" from his album My Brother's Blood Machine. By breathing new life into this music piece, he has created a bridge between his past work and his evolving solo project.

The Prize Fighter Inferno On Tour

The Prize Fighter Inferno's 2024 tour commences on February 16 in Washington, DC, and will span numerous cities. The itinerary includes Philadelphia, New York, Cambridge, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, with the tour concluding on March 2. Both "Virtual Pioneers" and "The Going Price for Home" are currently available to listeners, with a special 7'' vinyl rendition also up for pre-order through the webstore.