Chris Tomlin Returns to Major Touring with ‘Holy Forever World Tour 2024’

Renowned Grammy-winning artist Chris Tomlin announced his first significant global headlining tour in over a decade, the ‘Holy Forever World Tour 2024.’ The tour, which is set to commence on April 18, 2024, and conclude on June 1, 2024, will feature performances in both the mainland United States and continental Europe. Notable cities on the tour schedule include Tulsa, Belfast, Rotterdam, and Dusseldorf.

Presale and General Ticket Release

The official announcement of the tour was made on Chris Tomlin’s Instagram page on January 8, 2024. Presale tickets will be available starting January 19, 2024, through either individual venue websites or Spotify, with a special presale opportunity offered exclusively to church members. The general ticket release is set for January 22, 2024. Pricing details, however, have yet to be disclosed. Tickets and presale opportunities can be accessed via the singer’s official website.

Excitement and Anticipation

Chris Tomlin expressed his excitement about performing in new cities and acknowledged the global nature of music and the church. The platinum-certified artist recalls past experiences of performing overseas, where audiences exhibited a significant appreciation for live music, often leading to extended performances.

Career Highlights

Tomlin’s illustrious career has seen several major accomplishments, including his third studio album ‘Arriving,’ and his fourth studio album ‘See the Morning,’ both of which achieved platinum status. His eleventh studio album ‘Never Lose Sight’ attained gold certification and peaked at number six on the Billboard 200 chart. His recent single ‘Holy Forever’ held the No. 1 position on a radio chart for over three years, accumulating a career total of 158+ weeks.