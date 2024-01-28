Chris Stapleton's 'White Horse' Gallops to the Top of Mediabase Country Radio Singles Chart

Chris Stapleton's latest single, 'White Horse', has ascended to the top of the Mediabase Country Radio Singles Chart, becoming the most sought-after track on country radio for the week of January 21-27, 2024. Scaling from the second position, 'White Horse' has outpaced Nate Smith's song 'World On Fire', which had enjoyed an extended reign at the top.

A Chart Shuffle

Despite being dethroned from the number one position, 'World On Fire' still boasts the highest number of audience impressions. The chart has seen other noteworthy shifts within the top five ranks. Riley Green's 'Different 'Round Here (featuring Luke Combs)' has advanced to the third spot, pushing Warren Zeiders' 'Pretty Little Poison' to the fourth position after a two-place climb. Cody Johnson's 'The Painter' has leaped from eighth to fifth, rounding off the top five.

'White Horse' is not just leading the chart in terms of points but it's also the most aired song on the Mediabase country panel. According to the data, it garnered approximately 9,236 spins, marking an increase of 1,014 spins from the previous week. This surge in popularity manifests the song's strong performance and the growing preference among country radio listeners.

The Metrics Behind the Music

The Mediabase Country Radio Singles Chart is a trusted metric in the music industry. It ranks songs based on country radio airplay audience impressions, offering a clear indication of a track's popularity among listeners. The data is provided by Mediabase and Luminated, making it a reliable measure of a song's resonance within the country music scene.