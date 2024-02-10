Chris Ekiss Signs with Provident Entertainment/Sony Music and Essential Music Publishing, Releases Two New Tracks

In a testament to his burgeoning talent, Chris Ekiss, the esteemed singer-songwriter and worship leader, has announced his momentous signing with Provident Entertainment/Sony Music and Essential Music Publishing. This exciting news is punctuated by the release of two new tracks: 'Christ For Everyone' and 'Save My Soul', the latter of which is Ekiss' debut radio single.

The Musical Journey of Chris Ekiss

Chris Ekiss' musical prowess is a beacon that has garnered widespread acclaim. As a worship leader at The Orchard Church in Tupelo, Mississippi, Ekiss' voice has been a source of solace and inspiration for many. His songs, brimming with authenticity and deep spiritual resonance, have found their way into the hearts of listeners worldwide.

New Releases: 'Christ For Everyone' and 'Save My Soul'

In tandem with this announcement, Ekiss has gifted the world with two new songs. 'Christ For Everyone' is a poignant anthem that encapsulates Ekiss' faith and his vision of a world united under the love of Christ. The song is a powerful testament to Ekiss' songwriting prowess and his ability to convey profound messages through music.

The Future Sounds of Chris Ekiss

As Chris Ekiss embarks on this new chapter in his career, fans and critics alike eagerly await his first EP. Slated for release later this summer, the EP promises to be a sonic exploration of Ekiss' faith and his journey as a worship leader and songwriter. With the support of Provident Entertainment/Sony Music and Essential Music Publishing, Ekiss is poised to make a lasting impact on the Christian music scene.