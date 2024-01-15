en English
Ghana

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak Calls Out Ghanaian Musicians for No-Show at Cook-a-thon

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak Calls Out Ghanaian Musicians for No-Show at Cook-a-thon

In an unexpected turn of events, celebrated Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, renowned for her culinary prowess, has taken a dig at some of Ghana’s top musicians for failing to support her recent cook-a-thon. The event aimed at setting a new Guinness World Record in Tamale, a region well-known for its vibrant music scene and significant following of these musicians.

Disappointment in the Absence of Music Icons

Abdul-Razak, also popularly known as Chef Faila, expressed her disappointment in an interview with Joy Prime. She pointed out the conspicuous absence of prominent figures such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Samini. Despite their vast fan base in the Northern Region and their prior commitments, these musicians failed to make an appearance at the event, leading to a wave of disappointment among the attendees.

Call for an Apology

Recalling the support she has extended to these artists over the years, Chef Faila feels they owe her and the region an apology. The chef’s disappointment was somewhat mitigated by the surprise appearance of singer Kwabena Kwabena. His presence at the cook-a-thon was a silver lining in an otherwise gloomy situation.

Ara-B’s Defense and Criticism

However, not everyone agreed with Chef Faila’s viewpoint. Ara-B, a well-known Ghanaian Dancehall artist, took to social media to criticize Chef Faila for not appreciating the support she did receive. He emphasized that other celebrities, including Asantewaa, did attend the cook-a-thon. He also highlighted the commitments that performers like himself have, and that they are not obligated to attend such events. Furthermore, he questioned whether Chef Faila ever reciprocated their support in a similar manner. The debate has sparked a conversation about professional obligations, support, and reciprocation in the Ghanaian entertainment and culinary sectors.

Ghana Music
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

