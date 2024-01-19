Charvel Unveils Five New Guitar Models for 2024

Iconic guitar manufacturer, Charvel, has launched an impressive range of five new models as part of its highly anticipated 2024 lineup. This includes additions to the Pro Mod and MJ series, each blending high-quality materials, innovative design, and exceptional craftsmanship.

Advertisment

New Pro Mod Series Models

The Pro Mod series is set to delight guitar enthusiasts with its latest offerings. The highlight is the Relic San Dimas Style 1. This model, priced at $1,599, is inspired by the signature guitar of Evergrey guitarist, Henrik Danhage. It is distinguished by its relic finish, a technique that gives the instrument a worn, experienced look, thus adding a vintage appeal.

The Relic San Dimas boasts a nitrocellulose lacquer finish for the relic effect. It features an alder body, graphite-reinforced maple neck, and a pau ferro fretboard. In addition, it comes with Seymour Duncan humbuckers and a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo, ensuring a powerful and distinct sound.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the DK24 HH model in the Pro Mod series now comes in new finishes. Customers can choose between Malibu Sunset, Bubblegum Pink, and a variant with an ebony fingerboard. This diversity in finishes allows musicians to express their personal style through their instrument.

MJ Series Expansion

The MJ series is expanded with three new models featuring HSS (humbucker and two single coil pickups) configurations. Demonstrating top-notch Japanese craftsmanship, these models include two San Dimas style guitars in Metallic Red and Satin Black finishes, both priced at $1,699. There is also a So Cal body style guitar priced at $1,599.

All MJ HSS models come with maple speed necks, rolled fingerboard edges, Gotoh Double-Locking Tremolos, and Gotoh tuners, all of which contribute to an exceptional playing experience. The So Cal differs from the San Dimas in its Fender-style scratchplate, housing the pickups and electronics in a front-loaded arrangement.

These guitars, offering high specs at a reasonable price, are available for pre-order and shipping in May 2024, enabling musicians around the world to enhance their performances with Charvel's top-quality instruments.