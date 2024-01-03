en English
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience

Chartmetric, a key player in the music industry, has announced significant updates to its Social & Streaming Stats feature on its Artist Pages. The platform has been revamped to provide users with a more immediate understanding of an artist’s performance and influence, complete with top-level statistics at a glance. The updated platform allows users to delve deeper into the data, comprehending the reasons behind changes in an artist’s statistics.

Enhanced User Experience

The updates include a streamlined insight design, new bar chart features, and granularity control, providing a clearer picture and improved line and bar chart clarity. A consolidated table view with CSV export options, full-screen options for in-depth analysis, average value indicators, and reorganized metrics to prioritize relevance are among the other new additions.

Empowering Music Industry Professionals

These updates empower users to switch between big-picture views and detailed dives without manual data sifting. Users can also customize their analysis to suit their needs, providing efficient and accurate tools for music data analysis. The improvements are designed to keep up with the fast pace of the music industry, empowering professionals to make strategic decisions based on insights from the platform.

Open to Feedback

Chartmetric encourages users to provide feedback to the product management team to further refine the analytics experience. This will ensure that the platform continues to evolve to meet the needs of music industry professionals.

In the broader music landscape, technology continues to play a significant role. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been leveraged to create music, resulting in the song ‘NostalgIA’ by FlowGPT, featuring the voice of Bad Bunny. This application of technology has sparked controversy and led to the removal of the song from platforms.

According to Chartmetric data, FlowGPT, an AI-based artist, has seen explosive growth, although still smaller than established artist Bad Bunny. This highlights the potential of AI in the music industry. The BPI’s annual report on music consumption in the UK showed a 10% growth in 2023, with streaming now accounting for 87.7% of the market and Brits streaming 179.6bn audio tracks last year, a 12.8% increase year-on-year.

Waqas Arain

