Music

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out NBA YoungBoy on Fatherhood Remarks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out NBA YoungBoy on Fatherhood Remarks

Charlamagne Tha God, a renowned media personality, has publicly chastised rapper NBA YoungBoy for his casual remarks regarding fatherhood. NBA YoungBoy, who is a father of 11 children, confessed during an interview with Bootleg Kev that he did not prioritize fatherhood. This comment triggered a response from Charlamagne, who subsequently honored the rapper with the dubious title of “Donkey of the Day.”

Questioning Stereotypes and Fatherhood

Charlamagne’s decision to award this title to NBA YoungBoy suggests that he believes the rapper is perpetuating harmful stereotypes about the engagement of Black men in parenting. He contended that NBA YoungBoy’s nonchalant attitude towards fatherhood is inappropriate, especially in light of the crucial role that active parental involvement plays in children’s lives.

A Comparison with Nikola Jokic

Charlamagne drew an analogy between NBA YoungBoy’s statements and the comments made by international basketball superstar, Nikola Jokic. The media personality emphasized that there should be no room for ambiguity when it comes to parental obligations.

Invoking Jay-Z’s Lyrics

Charlamagne also cited lyrics from Jay-Z’s song, “Family Feud,” to underline the importance of meeting familial responsibilities. The implied message is that wealth is futile if it does not involve the provision of care for one’s family.

The media personality views this incident as a potential turning point for NBA YoungBoy, inviting him to rethink his approach to fatherhood. After all, the rapper is alive, not incarcerated, and has the financial means to support his children.

Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

