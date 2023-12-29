en English
India

Chandigarh Braces for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:43 am EST
Chandigarh Braces for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration

As the final hours of 2023 make way for a brand new year, Chandigarh, an emblem of modern India, is gearing up to bid adieu in style. The city is slated to host a grandiose array of New Year’s Eve celebrations that promise a night of high-spirited entertainment and captivating performances.

Artists Light Up Chandigarh’s Nightlife

Renowned artists from various genres are set to perform across numerous venues in the city. The ‘Mehfil-e-Sartaj’ event will feature the soulful melodies of Satinder Sartaj, an eminent figure in the world of Sufi music. The event is scheduled to take place at Radisson Red Mohali, a popular locale for performances and parties. Bollywood enthusiasts have an exciting evening to look forward to as well. Shaan, a household name in Indian music, is slated to perform live at Nexus Elante Mall, adding a touch of glamour and melody to the night’s festivities.

A Night of Laughter and Music

Comedy aficionados are not left behind in the wave of entertainment. Zakir Khan, a prominent stand-up comedian known for his witty humor and relatable anecdotes, will take over the stage at Gilko Ground. The music scene is further enriched by an exclusive performance by Prem Dhillon at Playboy, with his Punjabi beats sure to set the night alight. Additionally, an open-air concert featuring a trio of Ninja, Renuka, and Gulzar is scheduled at Shalimar Ground, Panchkula, promising an eclectic mix of music styles.

Star-studded Performances and DJ Nights

Hotel JW Marriott will host Aamir Maan, and Hard Rock Cafe is preparing for a foot-tapping evening with The Landers Musical Group. Punjabi music stars Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai are expected to perform at Hyatt Centric, promising a night of rhythmic Punjabi beats and energetic performances. Pyramid Cafe, Elante Mall, will come to life with the sounds of DJs Mohit X and DJ Sammy, while Gurnazar’s soulful melodies will grace Hotel Hyatt. Olive Cafe and Bar will host an enchanting starlit night, providing a perfect setting for welcoming the New Year.

Local clubs and hotels, including Chandigarh Golf Club, Chandigarh Club, and others, are all set to offer a unique blend of dance, music, and culinary delights. These venues are prepared to ensure an unforgettable start to 2024 with their mix of live performances, DJ nights, themed parties, and fine dining. As Chandigarh gears up to ring in the New Year, the city promises a night of unforgettable celebrations and a vibrant start to 2024.

India Music
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

