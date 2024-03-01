Celebrating Speed and Sound: Ridge Racer 30th Anniversary DJ Event Hits Tokyo 2024

Mark your calendars for a high-octane celebration of music and racing as the iconic Ridge Racer series gears up for its 30th anniversary with a special DJ event in Tokyo. Scheduled for July 7, 2024, at WombLife in Shibuya, the 'RIDGE RACER NIGHT 2024' promises fans an unforgettable night of techno beats and nostalgia, featuring legendary composers from the series' storied history.

Revving Up the Celebration

Fans of the Ridge Racer series can anticipate an electrifying lineup of DJs at the event, including Shinji "Sampling Masters MEGA" Hosoe, Ayako "Sampling Masters AYA" Saso, Nobuyoshi "sanodg" Sano, Hiroshi Okubo, and Sho Okada. Each has significantly contributed to the series' pulsating soundtracks, crafting tracks that have become synonymous with Ridge Racer's high-speed thrills. Admission to this exclusive event is set at 9,900 yen (~$65.95), with each ticket granting attendees a special commemorative CD. This CD features two 25-minute-long medley tracks produced by Sampling Masters MEGA and AYA, offering a unique memento of the series' musical journey.

Soundtracks Hit Digital Platforms

In anticipation of the DJ music event, Bandai Namco has started releasing soundtracks from the Ridge Racer series on digital music platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music. The first titles to make their digital debut are the 2004 PlayStation Portable version of Ridge Racer and its 2006 sequel, Ridge Racer 2. These releases mark the beginning of a wider rollout, with more soundtracks from the series expected to hit digital shelves as the event date approaches, allowing fans to relive their favorite racing moments through music.

A Legacy of Speed

Ridge Racer first roared onto the scene in arcades in late 1993 before making a landmark entry onto the PlayStation as a launch title in Japan in late 1994, followed by releases in the West in 1995. The series has a tradition of debuting alongside new consoles, with titles like Ridge Racer V for the PS2, Ridge Racer 6 for the Xbox 360, and Ridge Racer 7 for the PS3. Despite a hiatus following the Western-exclusive console game Unbounded in 2012 and the mobile app Draw & Drift in 2016, the Ridge Racer series remains a beloved staple in the racing genre. The upcoming 'RIDGE RACER NIGHT 2024' event not only celebrates this legacy but also reignites excitement for the franchise's thrilling combination of speed and sound.

As fans around the world look forward to this unique celebration, the 'RIDGE RACER NIGHT 2024' stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the Ridge Racer series. With its blend of high-speed racing and captivating techno soundtracks, the event promises to be a night of nostalgia, music, and community for fans old and new. As the series races into its 30th year, the event in Tokyo offers a perfect opportunity to reflect on the impact of Ridge Racer's legacy and speculate on the future of this iconic franchise.