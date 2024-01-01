Castel Music Festival: A Celebration of Unity Through Music

The Castel Music Festival, a vibrant blend of music, culture, and unity, is currently in full swing at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe. This annual event, marking the year’s end, is a major highlight in the local music scene and is renowned for its eclectic lineup of artists.

Lucius ‘Soldier’ Banda: Setting the Stage

Esteemed artist Lucius Banda, affectionately known as ‘Soldier’, had the honour of being the festival’s first performer. Banda’s dynamic performance set the stage for the event, bringing his unique sound and infectious energy to an eager audience.

Temwah: A Rising Star

Following Banda’s performance, the stage was taken over by Temwah, a local artist who has made waves with his Amapiano music. This genre, originating from South Africa, has seen a surge in popularity across the continent, with artists like Temwah leading the charge in its promotion and evolution.

Music: The Universal Language

The Castel Music Festival is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of diversity and unity. The festival features a wide array of musical talents, each bringing their unique sound to the stage, captivating audiences and fostering a sense of community.