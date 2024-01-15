en English
Music

Carter Efe Sparks Controversy with Bold Statement on Wizkid Fans

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Unfolding as an intriguing saga in the landscape of Nigerian entertainment, comedian and singer Carter Efe recently found himself at the epicenter of an online uproar. His contentious comments about music fans averse to his favorite artist, Wizkid, have triggered a torrent of responses, ranging from threats to amusement.

Unwavering Support Amidst Backlash

Carter Efe has been under fire following his unusual way of declaring support for Wizkid. Despite facing threats against the release of his latest track “Babypiano”, a unique blend of a children’s rhyme and the Nigerian National Anthem, Carter Efe remains undeterred in his support for Wizkid.

In the Eye of the Storm: Carter Efe’s Bold Assertion

The controversy was set aflame when Carter Efe, in a comment on Wizkid’s Instagram post announcing his new song “IDK” with Zlatan Ibile, voiced his admiration for Wizkid’s photos. He went further to make a daring statement that Wizkid’s detractors would go insane in the forthcoming year, 2024.

Eliciting Mixed Reactions from the Online Community

This audacious proclamation has been met with mixed reactions. Some online users have reciprocated his curse, while others found amusement in his words. This highlights the volatile nature of online fan communities and the fine line between fervent support and fanaticism.

Music Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

