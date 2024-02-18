Carr-Petrova Duo: Celebrating Women Composers in Abbotsford

In the heart of Abbotsford, a unique auditory experience is set to unfold, as violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova, both luminaries in their respective fields, gear up to grace the stage. This month, the Carr-Petrova Duo, renowned for their international performances and positive critical acclaim, will present a concert series that promises to be more than just a musical event—it aims to be a journey through the sounds and stories of women composers. From the classical strains of Clara Schumann to the contemporary beats of Beyoncé, the duo is set to showcase an eclectic range of music at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium on February 23rd. But the concert is just one facet of their visit; a master class and a special performance for the Salvation Army community in Cascade Community Church are also on the agenda.

A Confluence of Talent

Molly Carr, not just a violist with the prestigious Juilliard String Quartet but also the founder of Project: Music That Heals Us, and Anna Petrova, a Bulgarian pianist and esteemed professor at the University of Louisville, bring together their extraordinary talents in what is known as the Carr-Petrova Duo. Their collaboration is a testament to their shared vision of music as a universal language of connection and empathy. Through their upcoming concerts, they aim to illuminate the contributions of women composers, some of whom have been overshadowed in the annals of music history. The main concert will feature pieces by Clara Schumann, Florence Price, Amy Beach, and Rebecca Clarke, offering attendees a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of women's musical creativity.

Music That Heals

But Carr and Petrova’s visit to Abbotsford is not solely for performance. Carr's dedication to bringing live music to marginalized communities through her organization, Project: Music That Heals Us, resonates with the spirit of the shorter concert planned for the Salvation Army community. This event, set for February 22nd at Cascade Community Church, epitomizes the duo's belief in the power of music to uplift and heal. Following the concerts, Carr will lead a master class on February 24th at Peace Lutheran Church, engaging with four string students from the Fraser Valley. This educational component underscores the duo's commitment to nurturing the next generation of musicians, sharing insights from their illustrious careers, and fostering a love for music that transcends boundaries.

A Symphony of Support

The forthcoming performances of the Carr-Petrova Duo in Abbotsford are not just concerts; they represent a bridge between cultures, a celebration of women in music, and an embodiment of the transformative power of art. As the community anticipates these events, it's clear that what awaits is more than an evening of entertainment. It's an invitation to explore the depths of human expression through the universal language of music. For those looking to be part of this exceptional musical experience, tickets are available online at valleyconcertsociety.com.

As the curtain rises on February 23rd at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, attendees will not just witness a performance; they will be part of a moment where music transcends the notes and becomes a narrative of resilience, beauty, and hope. The Carr-Petrova Duo's visit to Abbotsford is a reminder of music's enduring capacity to connect us, to elevate the human spirit, and to celebrate the often-unheard voices that have shaped its course. In bringing to light the works of women composers and engaging with the community through performance and education, Molly Carr and Anna Petrova are not just playing music; they are weaving a tapestry of inspiration and connection that resonates far beyond the concert hall.