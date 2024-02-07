Caroline Polachek to Release Expanded Edition of Album on Valentine's Day

Acclaimed musician Caroline Polachek is gifting her fans a special musical treat this Valentine's Day. Polachek will release an expanded edition of her album 'Desire, I Want To Turn Into You,' aptly named the 'Everasking Edition.' This new edition will be available on February 14, featuring the remix of 'Butterfly Net' with a guest appearance from Weyes Blood, along with Polachek's recent single 'Dang.'

Advertisment

Collaborations and Recognitions

The original album has seen collaborations with notable artists including Charli XCX, The 1975's George Daniel, Grimes, and Dido. 'Desire, I Want To Turn Into You' has been acknowledged for its production quality and emotional depth, with 'Butterfly Net' receiving particular praise from Rolling Stone. The album's sound, meticulously crafted by Polachek, earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

A Journey of Sound and Emotion

Advertisment

Polachek, known for her rich, detailed sound, has expressed immense pride in the album's sound. She has previously been nominated as a producer, reflecting her commitment to creating unique, resonating music. Fans are eagerly anticipating the 'Everasking Edition,' promising to deliver more of the emotional depth and production quality that the artist is known for.

A Valentine's Day Release

The 'Everasking Edition' of 'Desire, I Want To Turn Into You' will be released via Perpetual Novice/The Orchard. While the full tracklist is yet to be revealed, fans can expect the inclusion of last fall's 'Dang' and the reworked 'Butterfly Net' featuring Weyes Blood. Polachek's Valentine's Day release is set to add another feather to her cap, continuing the success story of the original album.