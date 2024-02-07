Carnegie Hall's 2024-25 Season Spotlights Latin Music with 'Nuestros Sonidos'

Carnegie Hall, the iconic New York concert venue, has announced a vibrant season of Latin music for its 2024-25 calendar. The season will commence on October 8, with a special festival christened 'Nuestros Sonidos (Our Sounds).' Led by Gustavo Dudamel, a maestro of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the festival aims to illuminate the immense diversity and influence of Latin music on the global stage.

'Nuestros Sonidos': A Celebration of Latin Music

The season's curtain-raiser will see the legendary pianist Lang Lang deliver an inspired rendition of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2. The opening night will also be graced by Alberto Ginastera's ballet 'Estancia,' featuring baritone Gustavo Castillo. Over the course of three concerts, Dudamel will spotlight a newly composed piece by Gabriela Ortiz, to be performed by esteemed cellist Alisa Weilerstein. In a delightful fusion of music and drama, Mendelssohn's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' will be narrated by Spanish actress María Valverde.

Highlighting the Rich Diversity of Latin Sounds

The festival will not merely be a series of concerts, but a city-wide celebration of Latin music. With over a dozen performances planned and more to be unveiled, the festival will feature not only classically oriented concerts but also popular music. The multi-faceted Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade will be one such artist to grace the festival, further diversifying the lineup.

Latin Music: A Global Influence

'Nuestros Sonidos' is more than a festival; it is an acknowledgement of the profound impact of Latin music on the world's musical landscape. It reminds us that Latin music is not just a genre, but an integral part of the American cultural fabric. Through this festival, Carnegie Hall seeks to spotlight Latin music, which has been underrepresented in recent times, and celebrate its rich diversity and global influence.