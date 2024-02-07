Carnegie Hall Unveils 2024-2025 Season: A Tribute to Latin Music and More

The 2024-2025 season at Carnegie Hall is set to be a cultural tour de force, with the announcement of approximately 170 concerts, educational programs, and social impact initiatives. The crown jewel of the season is the 'Nuestros sonidos/Our Sounds' festival, a vibrant tribute to the influence of Latin culture on the United States through a diverse collection of performances and genres.

Season Highlights and Perspectives

The season's agenda is accentuated by four 'Perspectives' series, curated by the illustrious artists Lang Lang, Mitsuko Uchida, Maxim Vengerov, and Cecile McLorin Salvant. In a significant move, composer Gabriela Ortiz has been appointed to the esteemed Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair.

The season will commence on October 8, 2024, with an inauguration by Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The opening night will also feature performances by Lang Lang and Gustavo Castillo. A constellation of notable artists, including Natalia Lafourcade, and revered ensembles such as the Marlboro Festival musicians, the Berliner Philharmoniker, and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra will keep the season alive with their performances.

Season Themes and Commemorations

While the 'Nuestros sonidos/Our Sounds' festival will be the primary focus, Carnegie Hall is also set to spotlight South African music and commemorate the 2024 Year of Czech Music. A tribute to contemporary music will also feature prominently, including a centenary celebration in honor of Pierre Boulez.

Additional Season Highlights

The season will further be enriched by performances by the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, The Met Orchestra, and The Knights. The return of the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra is also eagerly anticipated. Carnegie Hall's commitment to education and social impact will be evidenced by free concerts, family days, and collaborations with cultural institutions for public events beyond the hall's walls. The full schedule is expected to be announced in the coming months.