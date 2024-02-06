Carlos Santana Expands Las Vegas Residency with Additional Concert Dates

Renowned guitarist Carlos Santana has expanded his Las Vegas residency, 'An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM,' at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The added performances are slated for September, October, and November 2024. The residency, now in its 12th year, offers fans an immersive live experience, with ticket prices starting at $99.50.
Residency Details and Schedule
The extended series of concerts will kick off on September 25, 26, 28, and 29, immediately after Santana completes his spring shows. The performances will continue on October 2, 3, 5, 6, 30, and 31, culminating with final concerts on November 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, and 10. These shows promise to delight fans with a blend of Santana's iconic songs such as 'Soul Sacrifice,' 'Black Magic Woman,' and 'Smooth'.
Ticket Sale Information
Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on February 9th, with Citi cardmembers gaining early access to pre-sale tickets. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and SiriusXM customers will also have pre-sale access starting February 8th. Besides regular tickets, VIP packages will be available for fans seeking an enhanced concert experience.
Charitable Contributions and Career Highlights
A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit The Milagro Foundation and the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, demonstrating Santana's commitment to philanthropy. Santana's illustrious career spans over five decades, marked by numerous awards and collaborations with notable artists. His most recent album, Blessings and Miracles, continues to showcase his visionary force in the music industry.