'Can't Help Falling in Love' Tops The Knot's 2023 First Dance Song List

Elvis Presley's timeless ballad 'Can't Help Falling in Love' has made a comeback as the most popular first dance song at weddings in 2023, according to The Knot's annual Real Weddings Study. The song dethroned Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect', which held the top spot for seven consecutive years. The resurgence of the song is attributed to the influence of recent Elvis-themed films and its enduring romantic appeal.

Music Trends in Weddings

Alongside the shift in the most popular first dance song, The Knot's survey also revealed significant trends in wedding music. Notably, 44% of couples are making unique musical choices for their ceremonies, while 26% of couples are opting for a last dance after guests leave. The study, which gathered responses from 9,318 U.S. couples, underscores the continued importance of music in personalizing wedding experiences.

Preference for DJs Over Live Bands

When it comes to music providers, DJs still rule the roost. The study showed that 70% of couples prefer hiring a DJ over a live band. This preference indicates the versatility and wide-range of music that DJs can provide, catering to the diverse musical tastes of wedding guests.

The Knot's Role in Wedding Planning

To support couples in planning their dream weddings, The Knot offers a Vendor Marketplace. This platform allows couples to find DJs, live bands, and other essential services. In addition, The Knot is hosting the second annual Win a Wedding contest, which awards up to $50,000 towards wedding costs for select couples, further demonstrating their commitment to making wedding planning accessible and enjoyable.