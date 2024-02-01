Calypso Fiesta Heats Up with the Battle for Monarch Final in Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago's pulsating carnival celebration is poised to reach fever pitch with the upcoming Calypso Fiesta competition. Slated for February 3 at Skinner Park, San Fernando, the event will witness forty semifinalists battling it out for twelve coveted spots. These finalists will have the unique opportunity to compete against the reigning National Calypso Monarch, Ta'zyah O'Connor, during the Dimanche Gras night festivities on February 11.

Talented Line-Up Set to Dazzle

Among the contenders, there are some names that carry a significant weight in the Calypso world. Karene 'The Calypso Princess' Asche, the opening performer, will be looking to make her mark. This will be closely followed by Mical Teja, the newly crowned Young King, who will take to the stage fourth, presenting his hit song 'DNA'.

Adding to the excitement, the Calypso Monarch title carries with it hefty rewards. The winner stands to receive $500,000 and a Suzuki Grand Vitara valued at $300,000. A total of $2.4 million in prizes will be distributed throughout the competition.

Old and New Faces Take the Stage

Among the participants, previous winners such as Helon Francis, Chuck Gordon, Terri Lyons, and Kurt Allen will be returning to the stage. Each brings with them a unique style and a wealth of experience that has seen them conquer this arena before.

However, there is also a surprising entry: renowned soca artist Machel Montano with his song 'Soul of Calypso'. Known for his vibrant performances, Montano's presence is sure to electrify the competition.

Other notable competitors include second-place Young King Caston Cupid and reigning Calypso Queen Naomi Sinette. NCC chairman Winston 'Gypsy' Peters will also be competing with his song 'Ungrateful'.

A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

This year's lineup showcases a remarkable blend of seasoned calypso veterans and fresh talent, reflecting the diverse and vibrant culture of Trinidad and Tobago's musical heritage. The event promises to be a thrilling display of the island nation's unique musical traditions and the innovative spirit of its contemporary artists.