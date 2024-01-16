Bush Announces 'The Greatest Hits Tour' with Phoenix Concert in September

Iconic rock band Bush has officially announced their upcoming North American tour, 'The Greatest Hits Tour,' with the tour's itinerary featuring a special performance in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour, set to commence in Oregon, will include a highly anticipated concert at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on September 14. The tour will not only feature Bush but also special guests Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox, with more guest appearances to be unveiled in the near future.

Special Pricing for Fans

To ensure that fans of all financial backgrounds may partake in this musical celebration, a select number of tickets will be available at a promotional price of $19.94. This symbolic pricing pays homage to the year Bush released their debut album 'Sixteen Stone.' The band's decision to offer tickets at this price demonstrates an appreciation for their fanbase, acknowledging the role of their supporters in the band's three-decade-long journey.

Pre-sale Tickets and VIP Packages

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are already up for grabs, with the general sale commencing on January 19. Alongside regular tickets, VIP packages are being offered that include an exclusive pre-show acoustic performance. Such packages promise an immersive and intimate experience for the band's most avid supporters.

Commemorating Musical Milestones

This tour is more than a series of concerts; it's a celebration of Bush's 30-year musical journey. The tour will showcase Bush's first-ever hits collection, 'Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023,' spotlighting their seven No. 1 singles and introducing new tracks. The 'Greatest Hits Tour' is a testament to Bush's enduring legacy, marking three decades of captivating audiences with their iconic sound.