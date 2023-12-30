en English
K-Pop

BTS’s V Celebrates Milestone Birthday Amidst Military Service: A Year in Review

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:38 am EST
As the world rings in the last days of the year, Kim Taehyung, fondly known as V, the charismatic vocalist of the global K-pop sensation BTS, celebrates his 28th birthday. This milestone unfolds amidst his mandatory military service, underscoring a year etched with remarkable achievements and heartwarming interactions with fans. V’s birthday carries a unique resonance, echoing his vibrant journey in the musical landscape that culminated in the release of his debut solo album, ‘Layover.’

A Year of Music and Milestones

V’s most notable achievement this year has been the release of his solo album, ‘Layover.’ This musical canvas, comprising six tracks, spans an array of styles from modern jazz to R&B, showcasing V’s versatility as an artist. The album shattered records, selling over 2 million copies in its first week and charting all tracks on Billboard’s Global Exclusive, an unprecedented feat for a Korean soloist. The accompanying videos for each track presented diverse narratives and aesthetics, underlining V’s authenticity and artistic prowess.

Fulfilling Military Service and Fan Interactions

While fulfilling his military service, V maintained an active presence on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where he shared snippets of his life with the ‘Wooga Squad’ and other friends. His fans, known as the ARMY, were treated to a pre-recorded video message from V, recorded during his Paris trip, fueling anticipation for his return. V also surprised fans with a birthday song ‘Wherever u r’ in collaboration with Umi and is set to feature in a song by IU.

Enduring Impact and Global Influence

V’s influence stretches beyond music and into the world of fashion, serving as a brand ambassador for Cartier and recently being unveiled as the official face of Compose Coffee. As fans across the globe, from South Korea to the United States, Thailand, and China, gear up to celebrate his birthday, it’s evident that V’s impact is truly global. His phrase ‘I purple you,’ coined in November 2016, has become a universal anthem of love for his fans. In a significant move, V and his fellow BTS members renewed their contracts with Hybe and BigHit Music, solidifying their future collaborations.

K-Pop Music South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

