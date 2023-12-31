BTS’s J-Hope Reflects on Military Service in Year-End Message to Fans

As 2023 draws to a close, J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS has shared a touching message with fans on Weverse. His message, filled with gratitude and reflection, details his military service experiences and his anticipation of the coming year. This heartfelt note comes amid the military enlistment of his fellow BTS bandmates, marking a significant period in their decade-long career.

Korean Star Reflects on Military Service

J-Hope, known for his ebullient persona, described his year as special in his note, explaining the efforts he made to ensure fans felt his presence during his military service. These efforts included content creation for the BTS ARMY, the group’s dedicated fan base, and his active participation in award shows, major shows in Paris, and collaborations on songs as gifts for fans.

Serving as a soldier for nine months, J-Hope expressed his longing to show his fans his ‘cool side’ again and shared his deep sense of missing the ARMY, as well as his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. He draws strength from his memories and connections with them.

Longing and Anticipation

J-Hope’s reflection included thoughts before sleeping, dreams, and the anticipation of a strong start to the next year after his military service. The note was not devoid of emotions as he spoke of his longing to reunite with not only the members of BTS but also their fans worldwide.

He ended his note with New Year blessings for the fans, expressing love, and wishing a belated Happy Birthday to fellow BTS member Taehyung (V). The note symbolizes J-Hope’s strong bond with the ARMY and the other BTS members, and his hope to reunite with them once his military service ends in October.

A Decade with BTS: Members Enlistment Status

J-Hope’s note comes as other BTS members have also begun their military service. Jin enlisted in December of the previous year, Suga in September, and RM, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook starting their service this month. Their enlistment marks a hiatus in BTS’s career, as they celebrated their 10th anniversary this year and plan to reconvene around 2025.