en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

BTS Makes History: Songs Selected for NASA’s 2024 Lunar Mission Playlist

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
BTS Makes History: Songs Selected for NASA’s 2024 Lunar Mission Playlist

In an extraordinary blend of music and space exploration, three songs by the globally recognized South Korean boy band, BTS, have been selected for NASA’s ‘Moon Tunes’ playlist, designed for its upcoming 2024 lunar mission. This event marks a monumental milestone in the band’s illustrious career and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

Rap Monster’s ‘Moonchild’ Makes History

Among these tracks is ‘Moonchild,’ a solo piece by BTS member, Rap Monster (RM), which is set to become the first K-pop solo song played in outer space. This significant achievement further cements BTS’s influence in the global music scene and demonstrates the cultural significance of their music. The song’s celestial theme and profound lyrics add to the grandeur of this occasion.

The Moon Tunes Playlist

Along with ‘Moonchild,’ the ‘Moon Tunes’ playlist also features two other popular B-sides from BTS, ‘Mikrokosmos’ and ‘134340.’ These tracks will be part of the soundtrack for the three-day journey to the moon, adding a touch of K-pop to this momentous space mission. The inclusion of these songs in the playlist is a testament to BTS’s global impact and the universal appeal of their music.

BTS’s Ongoing Influence

Despite the band members currently being on hiatus and serving in the military, their music continues to dominate charts and receive widespread recognition. BTS recently achieved a new milestone on Billboard’s global Digital Song Sales chart, further showcasing their international success. The selection of their songs for the NASA mission underscores the enduring popularity and influence of BTS in the global music industry.

0
Music South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia Set to Become Major Hotspot for Live Music with Arrival of Global Superstars

By BNN Correspondents

Alboe by the Beach: A New Music Festival Celebrating India's Talent and Heritage

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bang Face Weekender 2024: Initial Line-Up Unveiled

By BNN Correspondents

The Lemon Twigs Release 'My Golden Years': A Nostalgic Indie-Pop Symphony

By BNN Correspondents

Micah Nelson Joins Neil Young's Crazy Horse: A Journey in Melody and E ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 16 mins
Micah Nelson Joins Neil Young's Crazy Horse: A Journey in Melody and E ...
heart comment 0
‘The Library’ Named Radio Programme of the Year, St Tammany Library Resists Book Bans

By BNN Correspondents

'The Library' Named Radio Programme of the Year, St Tammany Library Resists Book Bans
Motley Crue in the Making of New Music: Echoes of ‘Too Fast For Love’

By BNN Correspondents

Motley Crue in the Making of New Music: Echoes of 'Too Fast For Love'
Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Where It Ends’ Ascends the Country Music Charts

By BNN Correspondents

Bailey Zimmerman's 'Where It Ends' Ascends the Country Music Charts
London’s Theatre Scene: A Cascade of Revivals and New Productions in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

London's Theatre Scene: A Cascade of Revivals and New Productions in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
12 seconds
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
15 seconds
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
22 seconds
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
40 seconds
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants
41 seconds
CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
43 seconds
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
54 seconds
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
3 mins
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app