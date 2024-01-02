BTS Makes History: Songs Selected for NASA’s 2024 Lunar Mission Playlist

In an extraordinary blend of music and space exploration, three songs by the globally recognized South Korean boy band, BTS, have been selected for NASA’s ‘Moon Tunes’ playlist, designed for its upcoming 2024 lunar mission. This event marks a monumental milestone in the band’s illustrious career and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

Rap Monster’s ‘Moonchild’ Makes History

Among these tracks is ‘Moonchild,’ a solo piece by BTS member, Rap Monster (RM), which is set to become the first K-pop solo song played in outer space. This significant achievement further cements BTS’s influence in the global music scene and demonstrates the cultural significance of their music. The song’s celestial theme and profound lyrics add to the grandeur of this occasion.

The Moon Tunes Playlist

Along with ‘Moonchild,’ the ‘Moon Tunes’ playlist also features two other popular B-sides from BTS, ‘Mikrokosmos’ and ‘134340.’ These tracks will be part of the soundtrack for the three-day journey to the moon, adding a touch of K-pop to this momentous space mission. The inclusion of these songs in the playlist is a testament to BTS’s global impact and the universal appeal of their music.

BTS’s Ongoing Influence

Despite the band members currently being on hiatus and serving in the military, their music continues to dominate charts and receive widespread recognition. BTS recently achieved a new milestone on Billboard’s global Digital Song Sales chart, further showcasing their international success. The selection of their songs for the NASA mission underscores the enduring popularity and influence of BTS in the global music industry.