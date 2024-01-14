BTS’ Jimin Earns Platinum Certification for ‘Like Crazy’, Sets Record in North America

Jimin, a member of the world-renowned K-pop band BTS, has made history with his solo single ‘Like Crazy’. Music Canada announced on January 11, 2024, that the track has achieved Platinum single certification, making it the first Korean solo song to receive this recognition in the current decade. The news has sparked widespread celebration among Jimin’s fans, with many hailing him as a ‘History Maker’.

Jimin: The Solo Success Story

Jimin’s solo career took off with the release of his debut studio album ‘FACE’ on March 24, 2023. This album, which featured six tracks, made an immediate impact, with over a million album sales on the first day according to Hanteo charts. Notably, ‘Like Crazy’ also topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making Jimin the first solo K-pop artist to achieve this feat. Such accomplishments solidify Jimin’s status not only as a leading figure in K-pop but also as a global pop sensation.

Previous Accolades and Recent Activities

Even before its Platinum certification, ‘Like Crazy’ had been recognized for its success. In August 2023, the single received Gold Single certification from Music Canada. Beyond North America, Jimin’s influence extends to other major music markets. His album ‘FACE’ has been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for selling over 250,000 units, further showcasing his global appeal.

Despite his mandatory military service, Jimin continues to engage with his fans. He recently released a digital single ‘Closer Than This’ as a gift to his fans during his military service. He also graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Japan. Jimin enlisted for mandatory military service in South Korea on December 12, 2023, and is expected to be discharged in 2025.